Death investigation underway after Phenix City man shot in the head

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Phenix City after a man was shot in the head early Wednesday morning.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced 25-year-old Caleb Nelson dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Sumbry says Nelson suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. His body has already been sent for an autopsy. Preliminary reports are expected to be returned Monday morning.
Phenix City police have not yet commented on whether or not Nelson’s death is a homicide.
