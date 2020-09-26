No. 8 Auburn starts season with victory over No. 23 Kentucky

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - SEC Football is back, and the Auburn Tigers started their season with a 29-13 win over the Kentucky Wildcats
Things looked a little different inside Jordan-Hare stadium, but that didn’t stop the Tigers.
During Saturday’s game, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix displayed 233 passing yards and three touchdowns. He recorded his fifth career 200-yard passing game.
The Wildcats got points on the board in the first quarter when running back and Wetumpka native, Kavosiey Smoke ran 35 yards for a touchdown. That put Kentucky ahead of Auburn 7-0. But, that didn’t last long.
The Tigers responded when Nix passed to running back D.J. Williams for a one-yard touchdown. Auburn went for a two-point conversion. The score was then 8-7, Auburn.
Towards the end of the second quarter, Wildcats quarterback Terry Williams threw an interception on the goal line to Tigers defensive back Roger McCreay ran 100 yards for what would’ve been a touchdown. However, the 100-yard six-pick was taken away due to a targeting penalty.
Auburn defensive end Derrick Hall was ejected for targeting.
The Tigers didn’t let that stop them. In the third quarter, Nix threw a pass to Seth Williams for an 11 yard touchdown, putting the Tigers ahead 15-7.
The Wildcats would follow with an eight yard touchdown pass from Williams to Akeem Hayes. The Wildcats would attempt to go for a two-point conversion, but failed. The Tigers were still in the lead at 15-13.
Nix and Seth Williams would go at it again. Nix passes to Williams for a four yard touchdown.
With a little over eight minutes left in the game, Auburn would get more points on the board. Nix would pass to wide receiver Eli Stone for a 21 yard touchdown. That would put Auburn ahead of Kentucky 29-13.
The Auburn Tigers face the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium next Saturday with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
