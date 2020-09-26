Unsettled Sunday, Big Changes Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The end of the weekend features a continuation of warmer temperatures that are actually the average for this time of year. I say that for good reason as our temps lately have been below average. Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with an increased chance (30% coverage) of storm into the mid and late afternoon hours. Not a washout, but have the umbrella handy regardless. Early next week we are tracking two cold fronts that mean business. First of which arrives Tuesday and the second on Thursday. Hence why early week features a 30-40% storm converge due to this incoming pattern change. Thursday’s front should not being any precipitation along with it to a large extent. But the difference will be felt! High Wednesday through next weekend, in the low and mid 70s, with lows later next week in the low 50s, with 40s on the table. It will feel more like Halloween or early November coming up! Take advantage of the weather late next week if you can, true autumn days are upon us, and we can’t say that too often here in the south!