WTVM Editorial 9-25-20: Time to play ball

(WTVM) - A week ago Wednesday, the Muscogee County School District canceled athletic and after-school activities, but this time it had nothing to do with COVID-19. The fierce winds and rain of Hurricane Sally were to blame.
Dangerous weather is never welcome, but it was almost like a return to normalcy for games to be called because of severe weather instead of because of the pandemic.
Thanks to declining COVID-19 case numbers, many local high school and college football players (and other sports, too) are back on the field, which is a wonderful sight to see.
High school football is off and running. College football including the SEC is back. The BIG Ten Conference reversed themselves and decided to start the season late, but at least they will play.
We reported the eagle won’t fly in Auburn’s stadium, but at least the footballs will.
It’s exciting, and a glimpse of normalcy, to see students competing and playing again, a welcome relief from the lockdowns and cancellations from COVID-19.
We know students of any age thrive on challenges. Team sports gives them an opportunity to work together and also to stand out as individuals.
Confidence is created on the field. School sports improves physical and mental health. Sports help student athletes learn that the harder they work the more successful they will be, which applies in life off the field too.
It’s fortunate timing that, at least for now, COVID-19 isn’t keeping kids off the field.
The virus is still deadly dangerous to the elderly and those with existing health issues. But for young, healthy student-athletes it appears the virus carries much lower risks.
Playing sports gives joy to so many, which has been in short supply for the past several months. That’s why it’s time to time to play ball.
