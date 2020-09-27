Columbus organizations team up to register voters and fill out the census

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Non-profit and civil rights organizations are helping people register to vote with a voter registration and census drive.
The Urban League of Greater Columbus, NAACP, Black Voters Matter joined together for a community wide voter registration drive Saturday in the Columbus Public Housing Communities.
They visited six communities working to educate, mobilize and register as many people as possible to vote.
Susan Cooper with the Urban League says this weekend’s efforts are part of National Black Voters Week.
“We want to make sure that people have access to the information so that we can get them registered and so that then they can vote in not only this election, but all elections. Local elections, national elections. We just want to make sure people are exercising their most basic right and that is the right to vote,” said Cooper.
The organizations also handed out masks during the voter registration and census drive.
The last day to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 5.
