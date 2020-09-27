Early Week Rain Gives Away To A Fall Treat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an unsettled Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, similar conditions should be expected to start off the new work and school week. A 20-30% coverage of rain on Monday is a good bet, with moisture hanging around ahead of a frontal boundary set to move in on Tuesday. That frontal boundary will be a true cold front ushering in unseasonably cool temperatures. Hence why a 40% coverage of storms is in the works for the day on Tuesday. After that cold front, sunny and calm days prevail right into late week and next weekend. A reinforcing shot of cool air moves in on Thursday, this will set the stage for overnight lows to fall like a rock, especially Friday night, perhaps well into the 40s for some of you. High temperatures will be in the low and middle 70s at best despite the sunshine. That is a solid 10 degrees below our averages for this time of year. A Halloween like feel is in store for many days. Tropics wise, we are uncharacteristically quiet, let’s hope it stays that way, but we will keep you updated on WTVM, and on our free weather app!