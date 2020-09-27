Homicide Unit investigating death of man found in his home on Munson Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit is currently conducting a death investigation to determine what happened to a man found dead inside a home.
Patrol officers were called to a home on Munson Dr. at approximately 9:23 a.m. on Sept. 27 in reference to a deceased body.
Officers found 31-year-old Michael Robert Shulzkump deceased. He had sustained an injury to his head.
The cause of Shulzkump’s death is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on Shulzkump’s death is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4296.
