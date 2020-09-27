LaGrange teen wanted for home invasion, assault, burglary

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are searching for teenager who allegedly broke into a man’s home and assaulted him before stealing a firearm.
The victim reported that 19-year-old Alonzo Ogletree Jr. forced his way into his home on Elm St. in LaGrange and hit him in the head with a revolver on Sept. 26.
Ogletree then reportedly took an AR-style pistol from the residence.
Arrest warrants have been obtained for Ogletree on charges of home invasion and aggravated assault. Warrants will also be issued for burglary.
Anyone with information related to this incident or Ogletree’s location is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2690.
