At least one dead, all lanes blocked in early morning traffic accident on J.R. Allen Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fatal early morning traffic accident has left all lanes of J.R. Allen Pkwy. in Columbus blocked.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting that at least one person has died in a crash taking place near the Chattahoochee River.
All lanes on both the Georgia and Alabama sides of the state line have been blocked as crews work the scene of the crash.
Traffic is being diverted and GDOT is asking all drivers to take an alternate route. The wreck is expected to be cleared by 10:00 a.m.
There is no word at this time on the number of vehicles involved or if any other injuries were sustained.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route working to learn more information. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.
