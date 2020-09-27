Opelika toddler ready to hit the road in brand new camper from Make-A-Wish

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Make-A-Wish Alabama changes lives on a regular basis. Today, they gave one east Alabama family the gift of freedom.
Exton Black is three years old and his mom says he is made of pure joy. But because of his medical conditions and equipment, he has not been able to explore much outside of his Opelika living room.
“Exton has down syndrome. That’s our favorite diagnosis because we just think it doesn’t get enough praise. We don’t know what that tiny chromosome is made of but we like to think it’s pure joy and a little bit of chaos all mixed into one. Exton also has tracheomalacia and bronchomalacia," Savannah Black said.
Since Exton requires constant attention and oxygen, it’s hard for the Black family to pack up and take a family vacation. With a new gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation, traveling is about to be a lot more convenient.
“This kind of makes it to where we can pick up our living room, which is totally adapted to Exton and his needs and just take it on the road. It takes us from being very limited to our lifestyle being limitless so for us it means the world," Black said.
The brand new camper will allow the Black family to pack up Exton’s ventilator, oxygen and more and hit the open road. Wish manager Amanda Dickey said there is nothing like seeing a child’s wish come true.
“I love being able to see firsthand the smile on that child’s face, like Exton," Dickey said.
Up first for this more mobile family is a small trip to West Point Lake is in the works to test everything out, but after that, they are spreading out even further.
“Exton’s never been to the beach and neither has Gibson so bucket list is the beach for sure," Black said.
Exton’s family said this camper brings them from a family who has to say no a lot to a family with so many possibilities.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.