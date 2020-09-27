Overnight shooting on County Rd. 65 in Chambers Co. leaves one man dead

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A 23-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting on County Rd. 65 in Chambers County.
Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says that his deputies responded to the 1000 block of County Rd. 65 at approximately 12:51 a.m. on Sept. 27. They were dispatched in reference to gunfire in the area and a male who had been struck.
Rodney Finley Jr. was transported to East Alabama Medical Center - Lanier where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Sheriff Lockhart says the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at 334-864-4335 or 334-864-1083.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.