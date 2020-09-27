Rain Returns to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A low rain coverage of about 40-50% returns to the forecast Sunday and stays until Tuesday. Our highs will stay in the mid-80s on Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday we will drop those highs back into the upper-70s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we will see a cold front sweep through the Chattahoochee Valley, and that front will dry us out and knock our highs into the low-70s across the area. The good news is that we will see another reinforcing front move through Thursday into Friday, so we will stay in the 70s through the extended forecast. We are starting to look more and more like Fall, and now it looks like we may stay “Fall-like” for at least the next week. Tuesday all the way through the next Monday features a well below average temperature pattern for this time of year.