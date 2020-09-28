Account set up to help Alex City detective who suffered heart attack

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An account has been set up for donations to an Alex City police detective who recently suffered a heart attack while off duty.
Drew Machen, who is just 36, drove himself to an area hospital on Sept. 20. He coded three times and had to be taken by medical helicopter to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.
The community has rallied around him in the days following his hospitalization. Now, a donation account is available for those who want to help him financially.
Donations can be made at the Riverbank and Trust by drive-through or inside and asking for the Drew Machen Donation Account. The money will go toward hospital or aftercare expenses.
Machen, described as tenacious, dedicated and passionate, earned the city’s Officer of the Year award for 2019.
