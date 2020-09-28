Columbus police release surveillance photos of card theft, fraud suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are releasing surveillance photos of a suspect in the hopes the public can help identify him.
Police say a woman reported her bank card had been stole at Sept. 13 while she was at the Walmart in Phenix City.
Her bank card was later used at several locations in Columbus.
They add that the suspect, who is seen in the photos, got out of the passenger side of a dark two-door sedan, which was also captured on surveillance footage.
Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or the incident is asked to contact the CPD Financial Crimes Unit at 706-225-4314.
