Eufaula mayor hops in dunk tank for fundraiser for United Way

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Some good, clean fun in Eufaula saw Mayor Jack Tibbs getting wet for a good cause.
The Wiregrass United Way put on a fundraiser that saw Mayor Tibbs and other city officials get in a dunk tank.
Held at the hospital, it was just five dollars to get four pitches. Donations will benefit people all over the region.
“We love to participate in stuff like this. It’s for a good cause and get to participate with...it’s mostly hospital personnel that’s doing this today. And you know, they’ve come through all the COVID stuff and so this is just...a way they can take their mind off of things and enjoy the afternoon,” said Mayor Tibbs.
Folks also got the chance to dunk the police chief and the local sheriff.
