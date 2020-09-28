Fmr. Columbus police officer William Talley sentenced to life in prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus police officer accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced Monday morning in Superior Court.
Judge Gil McBride sentenced Talley to the following:
- Life with possibility of parole
- 5 years probation consecutive with life sentence for possession charge
- Guilty plea for felony murder
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of weapon during commission of crime
Prior to his arrest in 2019, Talley had served with the Columbus Police Department since 2002.
