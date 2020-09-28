Grand jury trials resuming in Muscogee, Harris counties in October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grand jury trials are getting ready to resume in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, which includes Muscogee and Harris counties.
A judicial emergency has kept grand juries from convening since March.
Chief Judge Gil McBride says the Chattahoochee Circuit is starting with Muscogee and Harris counties.
Harris County will resume on Oct. 20 and Muscogee will resume the next week on Oct. 26.
Judge McBride says they are doing plenty of things to keep jurors as safe as possible.
“We do not anticipate keeping them around for very long. Hopefully they can get their work done in a concentrated and intense period, then we won’t need them again,” said Judge McBride.
23 people sit on each grand jury, according to Judge McBride. Jurors will receive their summons from the sheriff’s office.
Judge McBride says there a total of 550 cases that need to be seen between Muscogee and Harris counties.
