Historic Westville to reopen to public on Oct. 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Historic Westville announced Monday that it will reopen on October 8 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Westville will be open Thursday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Historic Westville is a museum of southern history in the 19th century. According to Historic Westville, their mission is to tell the stories of all southern peoples including European Americans, African Americans, Native Americans, and immigrants; how their lives were inextricably linked but their experiences diverse due to race, class, and gender.
A few changes have been made to the village in order to maintain a safe and clean environment for guests.
Membership holders will be getting a six month extension to make up for the last six months when memberships couldn’t be used. Any specific questions regarding memberships can be emailed to Jamie Spence at store@westville.org.
