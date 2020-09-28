Lee Co. Commission approves new electronic voter check-in process

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The voting process in Lee County is hopefully going to get much shorter for voters ahead of the November presidential election.
The commission voted tonight to spend $169,000 for electronic poll books to be used to check in voters come the Nov. 3 election.
This new system would eliminate the need for poll workers to flip through physical pages to verify each voter.
This cost is expected to be fully reimbursed by funds from the CARES Act.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.