Lee Co. man receives over $2M bond on sex crimes charges against children, investigation continues

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A continued investigation of a Lee County man adds 19 additional felony charges against him, setting his bond to over two million dollars.
According to police, investigators discovered additional evidence that warranted 19 additional felony charges against Hart.
The new charges include:
- 1 count of rape, first degree
- 5 counts of sodomy, first degree
- 3 counts of voyeurism, first degree
- 6 counts of production of child pornography
- 1 count of sexual abuse, first degree
- 1 count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old
- 2 counts of sexual torture
Hart is being held in the Lee County Jail with a bond set a $2,114,000. The investigation remains active and more charges are expected.
“This arrest was the result of an intensive investigative effort conducted jointly between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
