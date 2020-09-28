Liberty Theatre receives $50,000 donation to stay afloat during the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the coronavirus pandemic bringing unprecedented challenges, the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center in Columbus is receiving a $50,000 donation to help keep the doors open.
State Representative Carolyn Hugley will join Walmart tomorrow during the Columbus City Council Meeting to present the theatre with the one time grant.
Earlier this year, city council members asked for the city to take ownership of the Liberty Theatre amid uncertain economic times.
The city manager delayed that vote until further notice.
