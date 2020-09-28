MCSD reports updates number of COVID-19 cases among students, employees

By Alex Jones | September 28, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 9:48 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is reporting several new cases of COVID-19 among students and employees.

District officials say four students have tested positive for the virus. They also report 57 new student self-quarantine or isolation cases among their 30,826 currently enrolled students.

Of the 5,175 employees, three have tested positive for COVID-19 and there 16 new cases of self-quarantine or isolation.

The schools where these cases are located, and whether or not these students were participating in in-person learning, was not disclosed.

Last week, the district reported two student cases and no employee cases of the virus.

