More Fall Cold Fronts on the Way!

Afternoon highs today will still top out in the low to mid 80s, but tomorrow begins a stretch of highs in the 70s that could last well into next week. Though this morning started off mild, mornings will turn crisp again by Wednesday as the fall air settles in. Tomorrow will be on the breezy side and turn cooler throughout the day as the front comes through, but the next front coming in by the end of the work week could put some spots into the 40s by Saturday morning! Not only will these fronts keep us cooler, but much drier with rain chances next to none past tomorrow. For now, the tropics are fairly quiet, but we certainly won’t let our guard down as we move into October.