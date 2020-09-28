Opelika boy granted new camper from Make-a-Wish

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The wish of one young boy and his family has been granted thanks to Make-a-Wish Alabama.
Exton Black, who has a respiratory condition and Down syndrome, was granted his wish of having a new camper to go on on trips with his family.
Family excursions require the family take a lot of equipment to meet Exton’s needs. His mother, Savannah, says it changes the family aspect of traveling and Exton’s value of life.
“There nothing specifically made for us,” Savannah said. “For us, we can’t just go to Target and pick up what we need. And for us we learned from other parents and other families that they lived their best life with campers, so it took a little bit of thinking but once we knew we knew.”
Wish Manager Amanda Dickey hopes Exton’s granted wish brings some hope and joy.
“Not only on a wish child but the wish family, the community and extended family, it’s just a bright spot in what can be some difficult and dark days,” Dickey said.
“This is a big deal," Savannah explained. "Three years of this journey and we had to say ‘no’ so much. This is going to make us be able to say ‘yes’ and that feels so good.”
The family said one of their first trips in the new camper will be to the beach!
