Opportunities abound for Auburn job seekers with upcoming job fairs

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s Economic Development Department is gearing up for two job fairs in conjunction with local companies.
The first job fair is looking to fill positions at the SiO2 facility expansion. The company is looking for applicants with manufacturing experience and computer skills to fill production jobs.
The fair is being held at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries on Pumphrey Ave. from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The second job fair is taking place alongside Briggs and Stratton. The manufacturer is looking to hire workers for the second shift at its Auburn plant.
The Briggs and Stratton fair is being held at the company’s Training Room on Technology Pkwy. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CDT and then again from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CDT.
Face masks are required at both job fairs.
