Top U.S. agriculture leader tours Hurricane Sally damage in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue toured several farms in Alabama damaged by Hurricane Sally.
Some Alabama farmers in South Alabama are trying to build back after the storm devastated pecan orchards, some peanut, soybean and cotton fields.
Dr. Paul Brown with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System said Baldwin County received much of the destruction.
“Most of our orchards receives significant damage, you know, either trees blown over, or the trees with significant broken limbs that will affect their longevity," Brown said.
There are currently several programs available to help farmers recover but some leaders expect the USDA to announce additional resources.
“Some of the the farm program assistance that we have is not only helping folks look at overcoming this year’s loss, but dealing with the longer term issues that it takes to establish and maintain a farm today," he said. "And trying to work through these natural disasters that have a long term lasting consequence.”
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries said people are still assessing the damage before the U.S. Department of Agriculture announces what other resources will be available for farmers.
ALFA has a relief fund people can donate to which aimed at helping farmers recover from Hurricane Sally.
