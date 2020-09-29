Auburn neighborhood trick-or-treat moved to Oct. 30

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has moved neighborhood trick-or-treating to Friday, October 30 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
The change was made because of the Auburn University home football game on Saturday, Oct. 31. This change will allow the Auburn Police Division to focus on the safety of trick or treaters.
Anyone who participates in trick-or-treating is encouraged to comply with all requirements and recommendations in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The City of Auburn’s drive-thru trick-or-treat will also be held on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex located at 235 Opelika Rd.
For more information about Auburn’s Parks and Recreation’s lineup of Halloween events, click here.
