Census deadline extended; one more week to complete 2020 census

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You now have a few more days to complete your 2020 census because of an extension pushing the deadline from September 30 to October 5.
Muscogee County is still below average with a 59.6% response rate just about two and half points below the statewide average, and residents have less than one week left to be counted.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said the money Columbus stands to lose benefits those least served in the community, whether that be Medicare, SNAP, housing assistance and more the list goes on and on. Henderson said the impacts go far beyond just the people who use those services.
“If you think you don’t get impacted by those things you need to remember that if those federal dollars shrink, we still have to provide those services to the citizens that need them. So it’s going to impact all of us," Mayor Henderson said.
The mayor wants the public to remember census information is not shared and it only takes a few minutes to do. Columbus could lose millions of dollars if thousands of people go uncounted. City Manager Isaiah Hugley said one group that is consistently undercounted is the African-American male demographic.
The extension from the census bureau adds five more days for you to fill out the census, you can do so here.
