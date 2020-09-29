Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen July 26

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen over two months ago.
64-year-old Carol Ann Taylor was last seen in the area of Sterling Ridge Court on Sunday, July 26.
Her clothing description is unknown.
She may be with Buddy. He is a tall, heavyset male in his 60′s. He could be wearing a Veterans hat.
Carol may be driving a 2013 silver Nissan.
If you have any information on Carol’s whereabouts, contact 911.
