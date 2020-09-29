Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen July 26

Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen July 26
Columbus police search for missing woman, last seen July 26 (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | September 29, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 3:02 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen over two months ago.

64-year-old Carol Ann Taylor was last seen in the area of Sterling Ridge Court on Sunday, July 26.

Her clothing description is unknown.

She may be with Buddy. He is a tall, heavyset male in his 60′s. He could be wearing a Veterans hat.

Carol may be driving a 2013 silver Nissan.

If you have any information on Carol’s whereabouts, contact 911.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.