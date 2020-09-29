Here Come the Cold Fronts!

Tomorrow marks the start of a stretch of crisp fall mornings through the weekend with lows dropping down into the 50s. Even the afternoons, we can expect highs comfortably in the 70s! Thursday looks a touch warmer with temperatures nearing 80 before another front comes through and brings another reinforcing shot of cool fall air. Not only will these fronts keep us cooler, but much drier with rain chances next to none past today. The key will be layers over the next several days: a light jacket and/or thin scarf in the morning, but you can ditch them during the sunny, pleasant afternoons.