Here Come the Cold Fronts!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our next cold front is moving through this morning, bringing a refreshing dose of fall air with it that will fully settle in by tonight; however, along the front today, we expect some showers at times with coverage around 30-50%. By no means a washout—most of us will just have light rain showers and/or drizzle to contend with, so keep the umbrella around for today. Clouds and the cooler air filtering in will put are highs at best today near 70 and expect a northwest breeze to pick-up, too.
Tomorrow marks the start of a stretch of crisp fall mornings through the weekend with lows dropping down into the 50s. Even the afternoons, we can expect highs comfortably in the 70s! Thursday looks a touch warmer with temperatures nearing 80 before another front comes through and brings another reinforcing shot of cool fall air. Not only will these fronts keep us cooler, but much drier with rain chances next to none past today. The key will be layers over the next several days: a light jacket and/or thin scarf in the morning, but you can ditch them during the sunny, pleasant afternoons.
We’re keeping an eye on a disorganized area of low pressure in the Caribbean that has a medium chance of development over the next several days. No immediate concerns for our area over the next week, but we’ll certainly keep an eye on it. In the meantime, enjoy this beautiful fall weather as we head into October. Certainly beats this time last year—when we were in the 90s!
