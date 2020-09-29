Ivey reacts to Alabama getting 1M rapid COVID-19 tests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will soon get more than 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests as part of a supply plan with the Trump Administration.
The first shipment of about 96,000 BinaxNow, rapid COVID-19 tests from Abbott Laboratories should arrive soon with more shipments in phases over the coming months, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Tuesday.
"These rapid response tests are going to be a welcome resource as we work to get our students back in the classroom and Alabamians back to work,” Ivey said.
The Trump Administration is rolling out the tests to states based on population sizes but is urging governors to use the tests to prioritize the reopening of schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“As we anticipate a successful vaccine in the near future, providing Alabamians – especially our students and vulnerable citizens – with this free resource will be another critical tool in the toolbox to combat COVID-19.”
