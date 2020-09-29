Sunshine Builds Back In; Cooler Temperatures on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the rain pushes out later this evening, skies will quickly clear and we will see much cooler weather moving in. Look for lows in the 40s and 50s tonight and heading into early Wednesday morning. A light jacket would be useful to start things off! We’ll see lots of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday and lower 80s in spots on Thursday. Then, another cold front will drop temperatures into the low to mid 70s for Friday and Saturday and bring lows back to the 40s and 50s. We will see a few clouds on Sunday with highs near 80, but look for the mid to upper 70s to be back for highs by early next week. Lower 80s return by the middle and end of next week, but we don’t see any chances for rain in our extended forecast. Both the highs and lows look to remain below average!