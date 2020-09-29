Troup Co. man arrested for criminal attempt murder, other charges after June 5 shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County man has been arrested for criminal attempt murder and other charges after a June 5 shooting on Washington Street.
On June 5, at approximately 11:51 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street in reference to a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with 25-year-old Dylan Harris who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.
The United States Marshals Service located and arrested Jabbari Fisher in the Clayton County, Georgia area on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Fisher will be transported to the Troup County Jail where he will be charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and participation in criminal street gang.
