Alabama mask mandate extended to November
By WSFA Staff | September 30, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 1:00 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s “Safer at Home” health order has been extended until Nov. 8, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday morning.

Under the updated order, hospitals and nursing homes in Alabama must allow patients and residents to have one caregiver or visitor at a time unless there is a “compelling reason not to,” Ivey said.

[Read the full order here]

The statewide rule requiring masks to be worn in public, which took effect in mid-July, will remain in effect. Ivey said the Nov. 3 election was one factor she considered when making the decision to extend the mask mandate.

On Wednesday, the governor’s office released these maps from the White House Coronavirus Task Force to show the progress of the COVID-19 in Alabama from April to September:

