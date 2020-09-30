Brief Warm-Up Thursday, Then Cooler Again!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a nice shot of cooler air yesterday and today, get ready for a brief warm-up on Thursday with highs back in the lower 80s in many spots. The second cold front we’ve been discussing will move in late on Thursday, so look for lows back in the 40s and for for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings and highs on Friday and Saturday in the low to mid 70s. Sunday we will see temperatures starting a climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s - just at or below average for this time of year, and that kind of weather will carry us through the middle part of next week. Overnight lows will get a little warmer each night, but will stay mainly in the 50s through the middle part of next week. Don’t expect any chances for rain through at least Wednesday or Thursday. The latter part of next week’s forecast will have some questions - there’s potential for some tropical trouble that could impact things, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on things for you!