Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen with older man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a teenager who seen with an unknown man who appeared to be over 50 years old.
16-year-old Monaye Schalk was seen on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Buffalo Wild Wings with a man who had a white beard and mustache.
Schalk was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 27 in the 700 block of Double Churches Rd. She was wearing a red Georgia hoodie and gray sweatpants.
She stands 4′10″ tall and weighs approximately 113 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Monaye Schalk is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.
