CSU political science professor comments on presidential debate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After last night’s debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates says they are considering making some changes to the format of the debates moving forward.
Columbus State University political science professor Jacob Holt says part of the problem was it being one of the most poorly moderated debates he’s seen.
He says the moderator finally started trying to enforce rules after the first 30 minutes, but Holt says he feels it was too late at that point.
“The obvious real thing you could do is allow the moderators to cut microphones in the event someone interrupts or talks over. You could even have it where when it’s not their time to talk, because according to the agreement the candidates have, it’s two minutes uninterrupted. You could have it where their mics are off when it’s not their turn to talk,” said Holt.
Both campaigns say they expect to attend future debates.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.