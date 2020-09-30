Election leaders break down what you need to know ahead Of November

“The poll books work really well. There’s a couple of counties, and mainly I’m sure you saw, up in Fulton County where they had a lot of issues, but all of the issues that we saw in June (70% of them) were all in Fulton County. They’re doing a really hard work trying to make sure that doesn’t happen again. And your viewing area, we had almost no issues. People walked in, they voted, and it was a simple process. Hopefully will see the same thing, even though we expect two or three times many people to show up, a similar, ease of use, and a simple and easy secure voting experience for all the voters out there who show up on November 3," said Sterling.