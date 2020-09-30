Eufaula City School District starts in-person learning for lower schools

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Students were back in the classroom in Eufaula Wednesday, the day the Eufaula City School District first began in-person learning for the 2020 school year.
One fourth grade teacher said she was thrilled to finally be back.
“I’m excited,” Kimber Fant said. “I’m so glad to be back in the class with students. I told them I’m so happy to see them in 3-D.”
According to school officials, a little more than 70 percent of the 500 students at Eufaula Elementary School are now back in person.
“As educators, it’s our desire to have the kids here,” Roshanda Lewis, Eufaula Elementary’s principal, said. “Not only so we can teach them and help them academically, but just so that we can meet the needs of them socially and emotionally.”
The school’s counselor, Ronnetta Wade, said those social and emotional needs are things school officials are really focusing on with students now in the classroom.
“We’re going to watch out for students who may have a little anxiety,” Wade said. “Since they’ve been social distancing, we want them to come back and learn some social skills.”
Wade said she also wants to help student acclimate to new norms at the school, such as masks, extra sanitizer, and special seating arrangements.
School administrators shared these changes are all in effort to keep students safe.
“We’re just going to take it day by day and do what we need to do to make our students successful,” Jermaine Coleman, the assistant principal, said. “Because at the end of the day, that’s our goal.”
The middle school and high school in Eufaula will begin in-person instruction the second nine weeks of the semester on October 22.
