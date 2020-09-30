Kids in Eufaula can soon have some fun on brand new playground

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An exciting new attraction is coming to downtown Eufaula. Kids will soon be able to enjoy a brand new playground and swing set.
The new playground is located on East Broad St., in the same park as the splash pad and directly next to the Chamber of Commerce building.
Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs says he expects the playground and splash pad to be open and fully functioning next week.
He says he hopes local families will enjoy the new addition in town year-round.
“We put it downtown so we could draw more people downtown. They can enjoy the downtown, go eat lunch, they come and enjoy the walking trail, get in the splash pad, swing. A lot of grandmamas and granddaddies bring their grandchildren out here, so it’s just another attraction for the downtown,” said Mayor Tibbs.
Mayor Tibbs says the city got a $45,000 grant to pay for the playground.
