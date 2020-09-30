Lee Co. man arrested on charges of child porn, sodomy, child sexual abuse

Lee Co. man arrested on charges of child porn, sodomy, child sexual abuse
Anthony Marshall, charged with multiple child sex crimes (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | September 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 6:12 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man is facing a slew of sex crime charges after being arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lanett Police Department.

The sheriff’s office received a report on the possible sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 on Sept. 4.

30-year-old Anthony Douglas Marshall of Opelika was arrested after multiple search warrants were executed and faces the following charges:

  • 10 counts of child pornography
  • One count of sodomy
  • One count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age
  • One count of material harmful to minors

Marshall is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $175,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.