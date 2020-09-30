Local voters weigh in on first presidential debate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus voters are weighing in on the heated exchange between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.
“There were a lot of parts that were very cringe worthy," said Georgia voter Alex Battle.
Battle is not feeling anymore confident about the upcoming election following Tuesday night’s debate.
“I was deeply concerned about things that I was seeing. I didn’t see a lot of facts being stated last night," she said.
Battle says she doesn’t think either candidate had strong points that stood out or that one did better than the other.
“I don’t feel like we got a lot of what were looking for last night. It was a great opportunity to answer a lot of questions that I don’t think that happened," explained Battle.
Jacob Holt, a political science professor at Columbus State University, says he thinks most voters already had their minds made up before Tuesday night’s debate.
“We always hope these debates are informative and last night’s wasn’t that, very clearly. It was a train wreck, but what I would say is the thing that preserves American democracy always is participation in American democracy so I would say if you don’t like what happened last night then you should take that as reason to go out and vote," Holt said.
Some voters including Battle have decided who they’re voting for, but aren’t necessarily excited about the candidate they’re choosing.
“My mind is made up, but honestly it’s just the less of two evils," Battle said.
Other voters are confidently standing by their candidates after the debate.
“The man loves his country. It’s so obvious with everything he does," said one President Trump supporter.
“It’s very important that they vote. It’s time to make a change and that change is now," said a Biden supporter.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. election is Oct. 5. Early voting in Muscogee County begins on Mon., Oct. 12 and runs through Fri., Oct. 30. Absentee voting is already underway in the Peach State.
