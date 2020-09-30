Magnolia Manor campuses report zero active COVID-19 cases among residents, allows outdoor visitation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Magnolia Manor campuses have reported zero active COVID-19 cases among residents for the fourth consecutive week.
Magnolia Manor began limited outdoor visitation at most facilities for the past week, in accordance with Department of Public Health guidelines.
“This report means some of our campuses can now begin moving toward Governor Kemp’s executive order related to family visitation," said Mark R. Todd, Magnolia Manor President and CEO. "Family members should contact the Magnolia Manor facility where their loved one lives for more information on scheduling limited outdoor visitation.”
The facility has access to testing that usually provides results in less than half an hour, according to Todd. The swab testing is not as invasive, making it easier for both residents and staff.
Mark Todd also reported that only one employee tested positive this week, and that was at the Columbus West campus.
The organization has regularly reported that any employee with symptoms or who tests positive is placed on leave and must be cleared before returning to work. When even one employee tests positive on a campus, outbreak testing protocols are implemented.
Magnolia Manor follows all guidelines recommended by the CDC, CMS and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
