Magnolia Manor reports no active COVID-19 cases for the last month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Magnolia Manor is reporting no active COVID-19 cases across all of their campuses for the fourth week in a row.
President and CEO Mark Todd says this report means some of the campuses can now begin moving toward taking part in Gov. Kemp’s executive order that would allow family visitation.
The retirement community also revealed that family members will be contacted for more information on scheduling limited outdoor visitation in the near future.
The facility reportedly has access to testing that usually provides results in less than half an hour.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.