Man arrested after taking out loans in other people’s names in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man who was allegedly taking out loans in other people’s names over seven months ago.
Police were first alerted to the crimes in February when a man reported receiving a billing statement for a loan through Mariner Finance that he did not take out. He also reported bank accounts being opened with Regions Bank. It was determined that his information had been used to create a fake identification card that was used to open the accounts.
In March, police received a second report from another man who received a billing statement for a loan through Mariner Finance and Macy’s Department Store. These were also determined to be fraudulent and his information was also used to create an I.D. to open the accounts.
Their investigation led to the identification of Lorenzo James, 39, who was also under investigation in the Atlanta area for similar incidents.
James is being charged with:
- Five counts of identity fraud
- One count of theft by deception (felony)
- Four counts of forgery
- Three counts of possession of a false/fraudulent identification card
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 9:00 a.m.
