Picture Perfect Fall Weather Heading into October

Highs could near the low 80s a few days tomorrow and by the middle of next week, but other than that, temperatures should stay below average during both the morning and afternoon hours over the next week. With the fall pattern taking over, sunny skies will prevail, and rain chances will evade us for the foreseeable future. This type of weather is all about layers; you’ll want sleeves on in the mornings but shed them by the heat of the afternoons.