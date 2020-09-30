Picture Perfect Fall Weather Heading into October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last morning of September brings us an unusually refreshing dose of cool fall air that intends to stick around through the start of October. Mornings will be crisp and cool in the 50s—with even 40s in some spots today & Saturday!—and afternoons will turn warmer and comfortable in the 70s.
Highs could near the low 80s a few days tomorrow and by the middle of next week, but other than that, temperatures should stay below average during both the morning and afternoon hours over the next week. With the fall pattern taking over, sunny skies will prevail, and rain chances will evade us for the foreseeable future. This type of weather is all about layers; you’ll want sleeves on in the mornings but shed them by the heat of the afternoons.
As far as the tropics, we’re still watching a disorganized area of low pressure in the Caribbean that has a medium chance of tropical development over the next several days; however, if anything were to develop and move into the Gulf next week, any system would likely stay south of us if we keep getting cold fronts moving through. We’ll keep you posted, but for now, whip up something in the crockpot and go carve a pumpkin!
