Sen. Shelby supports Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination

WASHINTGON (WSFA) - Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., says he strongly supports President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett following their meeting.
“After speaking with Judge Barrett, I am confident that she is the right choice to serve on the Supreme Court,” said Senator Shelby. “Judge Barrett is exceptionally qualified for this role and maintains strong conservative values and a deep commitment to our Constitution. I have no doubt that Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be an excellent addition to the Supreme Court.”
Shelby and Barrett met on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Shelby’s office said Barrett has been making routine visits to meet with senators.
Barrett currently serves as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Trump nominated her for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.
Last week, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said he will not support the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice nominee before the election.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.