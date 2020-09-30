Two accidents leave portion of J.R. Allen Pkwy. completely blocked

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of two accidents that have a portion of J.R. Allen Pkwy. blocked in both directions.
At least one of those accidents does involve injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.
They say that both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic are being blocked at this time.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting both accidents took place at J.R. Allen Pkwy. and Blackmon Rd.
News Leader 9 crews encountered one of police’s blockades at the Schomburg Rd. exit.
Both Columbus police and GDOT are asking drivers to take alternate routes.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.