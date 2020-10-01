Ala. attorney general shows support for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says he supports President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Marshall and 22 state attorneys general wrote a letter to the United States Senate, urging them to immediately hold a hearing and vote to confirm Barrett to the bench.
In the letter, the attorneys general said Barrett has the experience, qualifications and judicial philosophy required to serve as associate justice.
“Judge Barrett is self-evidently qualified to sit on the Supreme Court, and the Senate should act immediately to confirm her as associate justice,” said Marshall. “And there is time to do so before the election. Justice O’Connor was confirmed in 33 days by a unanimous vote. Justice Ginsburg was confirmed in 42 days by a near-unanimous vote (only three senators voted ‘nay’). There is no reason Judge Barrett’s confirmation process should be any different.”
On Wednesday, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said he supports Barrett following their meeting on Capitol Hill.
Last week, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said he will not support the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice nominee before the election.
Barrett currently serves as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Trump nominated her for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.