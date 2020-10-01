Another Cold Front on the Way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new month of October greets us with another cool fall morning with just a little patchy fog around. This afternoon will run warm—albeit seasonable for us—back in the low 80s under plenty of sunshine. Another cold front will head our way tonight though, and bring another shot of even cooler fall air to the Valley as we head toward the weekend. Highs for Friday afternoon will drop back into the low to mid 70s, and the cold front passage will make for perfect Friday night football weather—a perfect excuse to whip up some chili! Saturday morning will be the coolest day in our 9 Day Forecast with temperatures falling into the 40s in many spots! The weekend weather will stay dry with highs in the 70s during the afternoons, and mornings staying crisp.